Story of Bangladesh's Buriganga | Inside South Asia: part 3

On the one hand, Bangladesh prides itself on being the world's second-biggest garment exporter after China, on another, it has one of the most polluted rivers in South Asia- Buriganga or Old Ganges 21,600 cubic meters of toxic waste are released into the river by the tanneries every day. Untreated sewage, byproducts of fabric dyeing, and other chemical waste from mills and factories located close to the river flow virtually uninhibited into the Buriganga. Why is the government of Bangladesh not doing enough to save the dying river?