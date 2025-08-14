LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 13:59 IST
Storm Podul: Streets Turn Into Rivers, Skies Roar With Thunder | WION Climate Tracker
Hong Kong issued its highest black rainstorm warning at 7:50 am on Thursday as Tropical Cyclone Podul approached, marking the fifth such alert in two weeks after last week’s record-breaking rainfall.

