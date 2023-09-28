Storm clouds: Xi Jinping backs economic reforms after redirecting Chinese business inward | Details

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
China's economy is showing signs of weakness, and Xi Jinping is now backing the decades-old mantra of reform and opening up. The storm clouds persist, as data shows missed growth expectations, and consumers remain cautious. Analysts say China’s economic miracle was not that miraculous. The country’s high-octane ascent over the past 40 years is, in reality, a triumph of basic economic principles.

