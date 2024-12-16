In a significant diplomatic move, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media during a joint press conference. The leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties, focusing on key areas like trade, regional security, and cultural cooperation. This high-level interaction highlights the growing partnership between India and Sri Lanka, with both countries committed to deepening their collaboration for mutual growth and stability.
Sri Lankan President Anura and PM Modi Hold Joint Press Conference
Advertisment