Sri Lanka: Prez Rajapaksa pardons 16 men linked to Tamil Tigers rebel group

Jun 24, 2021, 09:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has pardoned 16 men linked to the Tamil Tiger rebel group. A total of 94 prisoners were granted the special presidential pardon on the occasion of the Buddhist festival Poson Poya.
