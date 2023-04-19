South Korea's Yoon signals possible military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine is getting aid from all across the world in fighting the battle against Russia. Nations are assisting Ukraine in terms of military & humanitarian ways. Now, South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian & economic aid. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol signals a shift in his stance against arming Ukraine for the first time. South Korea is likely to help Ukraine by all means if it comes under a large-scale civilian attack. South Korean President says that his government has been exploring how to help defend & rebuild Ukraine.