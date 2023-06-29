South Koreans stock up on sea salt

In South Korea, people are buying up huge chunks of sea salt and other items the reason lies with Japan as Japan is dumping more than one million metric tons of treated radioactive water into the seawater that was mainly used to cool the damaged reactors at the Fukushima power plant. The plant was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in the year 2011. Remember Japan has given out several assurances that the water is safe as it says the water has been filtered to remove most isotopes however the Japanese and South Koreans are not convinced and they are worried.