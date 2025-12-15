/South Korean man sues wife for refusing liver donation; court backs wife's bodily autonomy

Published: Dec 15, 2025, 23:19 IST | Updated: Dec 15, 2025, 23:19 IST
A South Korean court has ruled that a spouse cannot be compelled to donate an organ, even in life-or-death circumstances, after a man sued his wife for “malicious abandonment” when she refused to donate part of her liver. Judges cited coercion and verbal abuse, reaffirming bodily autonomy as paramount. The case has sparked widespread debate on social media, raising difficult questions about consent, marriage, and where love ends and obligation begins.