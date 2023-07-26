South Korean Court: Halloween incident 'not caused by specific person'
South Korea's constitutional court on Tuesday overturned the impeachment of the Interior Minister. This comes after the minister was accused of washing up in response to a deadly Halloween Crush in Seoul last October. The ruling against the Parliamentary vote the court has also said that it was difficult to solely attribute the responsibility to Interior Minister Lee Sang-min as the incident was not caused by a single cause or by a specific person.