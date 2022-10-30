South Korea Halloween horror: Mostly teenagers amongst dead in Seoul Stampede

Published: Oct 30, 2022, 09:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A Halloween festival turned into a tragedy in South Korean capital, Seoul on Saturday night. At least 153 people mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s were crushed to death in a stampede and another 65 people were injured.
