South Africa: 7 Chinese nationals sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking and child labour

Published: Sep 11, 2025, 14:37 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 14:37 IST
South Africa: 7 Chinese nationals sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking and child labour
A court in Johannesburg has sentenced seven Chinese nationals to terms of 20 years in prison each for trafficking people from Malawi and forcing them to work at a factory in South Africa

