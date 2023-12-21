videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Social media platform X down for users globally; links reveal error messages | World News | WION
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 21, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Are you not able to use X? Outage reported across the world. The social media platform X down for thousands of users globally. Watch to know more!
trending now
UK: PM Sunak bars defence and spy chiefs from talking to media
Reports: Tesla knew about flawed suspension and blamed drivers for its faulty parts
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli Army releases footage of tunnels used by Hamas leaders | World News | WION
Tamil Nadu Floods: Many evacuated, relief materials distributed
Social media platform X down for users globally; links reveal error messages | World News | WION
recommended videos
Harvard President Claudine Gay's scholarly work under microscope over plagiarism
Angola's Isabel Santos loses $735 million court case
Harvard President Caludine Gay under scanner over plagiarism
Israel-Hamas war | Reports: IDF 'almost' caught top Hamas leader
US: El Paso at 'breaking point' amid surge in illegal migrants
recommended videos
Harvard President Claudine Gay's scholarly work under microscope over plagiarism
Angola's Isabel Santos loses $735 million court case
Harvard President Caludine Gay under scanner over plagiarism
Israel-Hamas war | Reports: IDF 'almost' caught top Hamas leader