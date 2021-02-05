'Social issues before economic ones': Workers, cultural sector, students march in France

Feb 05, 2021, 10.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Workers across France took to the streets on Thursday (February 4) to ask for better salaries and more job protection. Since the start of the pandemic, a year ago in France, many sectors have suffered closures and lockdowns in a hit to the economy.
