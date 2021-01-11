LIVE TV
Snowstorm hit Spain goes ahead with vaccination drive
Jan 11, 2021, 10.15 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Spain will continue to carry out its vaccination program as it was predicted despite the heavy snowfall. Rescue teams are delivering the COVID-19 vaccine and also food to areas that have been cut off by the snowstorm.
