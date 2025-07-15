Published: Jul 15, 2025, 23:29 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 23:29 IST
Sleeping blobs could trigger next extinction | Can science predict volcanic eruption?
Scientists have uncovered a terrifying link between the most violent volcanic eruptions in history and two mysterious blobs hidden near Earth’s core. These continent-sized structures may be fueling super volcanoes capable of ending civilization as we know it. Here’s what we know and why the world should pay attention.