Skoda Scala and Kamiq facelift revealed: A new face among mid-cycle updates

Skoda has given a mid-cycle refresh to its popular compact models – the Scala hatchback and Kamiq crossover. Both cars get refreshed styling, an upgraded safety kit, more optional features and rejigged trim & variant line-ups. While the Scala is the Czech equivalent of the Volkswagen Golf, the Kamiq serves as the entry point into Skoda’s crossover portfolio. Both models are also built on the same MQB-A0 platform. Here's a closer look at all the updates.