/Sin city welcomes American troops, Rusty nuclear carrier arrives in Pattaya

After 286 brutal days at sea, the USS Abraham Lincoln finally pulled into Pattaya. Rough, worn and carrying nearly 5,000 exhausted sailors and Marines, the carrier’s arrival laid bare the strain of a protracted Iran war and the human and material toll it exacted. Watch this video as we examing the signs of the toll Iran war has taken on US military. The supercarrier is rusting and its clearly visible as Pentagon maintains all is well.