/Sheikh Hasina: Has Bangladesh Already Gone Into the Hands of Jamaat?

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina given death sentence by international crimes Trinunal in Dhaka . The court in Dhaka has found the 78-year-old leader guilty of crimes against humanity with links to the violent crackdown on protesters during the 2024 July movement. The verdict against her is now being seen as a potential political opening for Jamaat-e-Islami, a group that was heavily targeted under hasina’s rule. Tune into #gravitas at 9 pm ist to find out more.