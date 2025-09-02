LOGIN
SCO Summit: Robots At Service in Tianjin, Serve Ice Cream To Attendees

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 12:14 IST
SCO Summit: At the SCO Summit in Tianjin, humanoid robots took center stage by serving ice cream to attendees, showcasing China’s advancements in robotics and automation.

