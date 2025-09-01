/SCO Summit 2025: Putin slams West for Ukraine crisis, threatens NATO; thanks China and India

Published: Sep 01, 2025, 14:29 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 14:29 IST
At the SCO Summit 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a scathing attack on the West, accusing it of provoking the Ukraine crisis through interference and regime change. In a bold statement, he warned NATO against further escalation, asserting that Russia would defend its interests firmly.
Putin also expressed gratitude to China and India for what he called a balanced and independent stance during the ongoing conflict; signaling stronger Eurasian unity.