/Science Unlocks The Anti-Inflammatory Power Of Your Daily Brew

Published: Feb 15, 2026, 18:15 IST | Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 18:15 IST
New research highlights the anti-inflammatory benefits of everyday beverages like tea and coffee, suggesting they may help protect brain health. Scientists say the compounds found in these drinks could reduce inflammation linked to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. The study adds to growing evidence that moderate consumption of tea and coffee may support brain function, improve focus, and potentially lower the risk of long-term neurological disorders.