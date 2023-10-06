Saudi's real estate boom: Challenges vs ambitions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
Saudi Arabia is embarking on an unprecedented construction boom said to spend over $175 billion annually on Industrial and mega projects between 2025 and 2028. These projects with a staggering total value of 1.3 trillion dollars include ambitious initiatives like the high-tech Neom City and Red Sea Resorts Central to the Kingdom's strategic shift away from oil dependency.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos