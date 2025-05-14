LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 14, 2025, 14:10 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 14:10 IST
Saudi Vision 2030 Aims To Turn Kingdom Into ‘Reliable, Investible Destination’
Under Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic transformation program, the kingdom is building a diversified economy that had the potential to become a 21st century global leader. Watch to know more!

