Saudi Arabia's oil Behemoth Aaron KO reveals a dramatic 40 drop in profits for the second quarter Aaron core reported 30.07 billion dollars in net profit for the second quarter a drop of nearly 40 from the 48.4 billion dollars recorded in the same period just last year now who's the culprit here. What's the culprit here lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins the oil sector's roller coaster continues as Adam core's plummeting profits align with industry Trends this decline echoes in the financial results of other energy giants like BP Exxon Mobil shell and total energies who have all struggled with reduced earnings due to the drag of a weaker oil prices as Adam core navigates this period of uncertainty Global attention turns towards the upcoming U.N climate talks hosted by the United Arab Emirates with increased pressure to reduce Reliance on fossil fuels these events will serve as a pivotal drop backdrop for discussions on sustainable energy strategies