This week on Wings, we look at the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, and what it means for Indian travellers. As cruising bounces back from the pandemic, we look at the industry’s post-covid ‘renaissance’. We feature, the Dubai International Boat Show, and a town in the U.S that experiences ‘Oppenheimer’ fame, before going for an art walk in Mumbai. Only on WION, World Is One. Watch to know more!