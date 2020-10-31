LIVE TV
Get WION News app for latest news
install
US Election
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US ELECTION
IPL-2020
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Top news
France knife attack: Third suspect held in Nice, says sources
Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling
Thousands in Warsaw join biggest protest so far against abortion ruling
Trump derides medical system, says doctors are inflating coronavirus death counts
Saudi Arabian man crashes car into gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Oct 31, 2020, 09.45 PM(IST)
View in App
Follow Us
A Saudi Arabian man in a speeding car crashed into the outer gates of Mecca’s Grand Mosque late Friday night, the country’s state-run news agency reported.
Read in App