Saudi Arabia seeks to be a bridge between China & West Asia

It seems West Asia is the new go-to place for the two economic rivals -- the US And China. And Saudi Arabia -- West Asia's biggest economic power -- is the at centre of the global rivalry. Saudi Arabia is now playing host to the largest Chinese-arab business gathering. Reports suggest that Saudi officials have spoken of integrating China into the Arab world while the Chinese have said that they are (quote unquote) ready to de-Americanise the oil-rich kingdom.