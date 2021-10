The grand mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia is operating at full capacity. Worshippers stood shoulder-to-shoulder as they prayed for the first time in mecca since COVID-19 outbreak. Floor markings guiding people to maintain social distance were removed in and around the grand mosque. While social distancing measures were lifted, authorities said that visitors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Visitors are also required to wear face masks on mosque grounds.