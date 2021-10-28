Saudi Arabia agrees to provide $4.2 bn in financial assistance to Pakistan

Oct 28, 2021, 03:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide $4.2 billion worth of assistance to cash-strapped Pakistan to support its economy. This came after Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan held talks with Saudi Prince Salman in Riyadh this week.
Read in App