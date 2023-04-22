Saree: The generation-old tale of world's oldest garment | Beyond the Runway S2

Saree might be a fashionable garment now, but it started from being a humble drape used by women thousands of years ago in the Indian subcontinent. It is one of the world’s oldest and perhaps the only surviving unstitched garment from the past. But how did this garment – both contemporary and conventional – make its way into our lives, and across the globe? Welcome to another episode of Beyond the Runway and today we tell you everything about Sarees.