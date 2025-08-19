LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /S Jaishankar, Wang Yi Meet: "Important That De-escalation On Border Continues"

S Jaishankar, Wang Yi Meet: "Important That De-escalation On Border Continues"

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 08:14 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 08:14 IST
S Jaishankar, Wang Yi Meet: "Important That De-escalation On Border Continues"
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived in India for a two-day visit ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Beijing.

Trending Topics

trending videos