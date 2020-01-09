S Jaishankar meets Sri Lankan FM Gunawardena

Jan 09, 2020, 02.45 PM(IST)
External affairs minister of India, S Jaishankar met with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who is in a 2-day visit to India. The meeting between two leaders held at Delhi. #WION #SriLanka #SJaishankar #DineshGunawardena