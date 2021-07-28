S Jaishankar meets Antony Blinken, discusses regional concerns, tension in Afghanistan

Jul 28, 2021, 06:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
EAM S Jaishankar met US Secy of State Antony Blinken in Delhi today. During the meeting the duo discussed the regional concerns, tensions in Afghanistan among other issues. Blinken is on a two-day visit to India. He is slated to PM Modi.
