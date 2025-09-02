/Ruto's popularity plummets: Maraga slams fee hike, cites constitutional breach

Former chief justice David Maraga has criticized President William Ruto’s government over recent changes to Karura Forest’s entrance fee. Maraga claims the decision was made without public participation, violating article 10 of the Kenyan constitution. He also questioned the use of the eCitizen platform for payments, which has faced scrutiny from the auditor general. The sudden changes, he warns, could threaten Nairobi’s vital green space and undermine accessibility for all.