Russia's spoon museum houses over 5,000 pieces

Aug 31, 2021, 04:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A museum in the town of Nytva in the west of Russia is home to over 5,000 different types of spoons from 80 different countries. The Spoon Museum also uncovers the cutlery's interesting early connection to seashells.
