Russia-Ukraine war: Western leaders offer support to Ukraine
Latest in Russia-Ukraine war: On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskyy claimed 'victory & fair peace'. Western leaders arrived in Ukraine to pledge moral support on the second year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian forces have advanced further to the West. Russia claims it has destroyed key Ukrainian facilities. As the war rages on, Ukrainians across the country face a grim uncertainty. Watch to know more!