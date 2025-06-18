LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Strikes in Kyiv Kill 16, Destroy Apartment Block
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 09:11 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 09:11 IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Strikes in Kyiv Kill 16, Destroy Apartment Block
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 09:11 IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Strikes in Kyiv Kill 16, Destroy Apartment Block

At least 16 people have died after Russian missile attacks flattened an apartment building in Kyiv, marking a deadly escalation in the ongoing conflict. Live updates continue.

Trending Topics

trending videos