US President Trump has issued a warning to Russia as the country remains tight-lipped on the proposed ceasefire with Ukraine. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin visited Russian troops who have made gains against Ukrainian forces battling to keep Russian territory seized in an offensive last year. Putin visited the KK region in his first visit to this region since Ukraine launched its shock counteroffensive in August last year. Dressed in army camouflage, Putin hailed the recent gains and urged his troops on. Watch in for more details!