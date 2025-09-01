LOGIN
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin's Iskander destroys Ukrainian Neptune

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 21:59 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 21:59 IST
In the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia’s Iskander missile system successfully destroyed Ukraine’s Neptune missile system, intensifying the battlefield rivalry.

