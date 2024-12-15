As the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies, questions are rising about Ukraine's ability to withstand the continued Russian offensive. Despite mounting pressure, Ukraine has shown resilience in defending its territories and securing international support. However, the prolonged conflict, heavy casualties, and ongoing destruction have left the country in a fragile position. The outcome of this war depends on military strategies, global alliances, and Ukraine's determination to maintain its sovereignty amid relentless attacks.
Russia-Ukraine War: Can Ukraine Survive Russian Onslaught?
