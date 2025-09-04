/Russia-Ukraine War: 9 Killed, 6 Injured in Russian Shelling in Kostiantynivka

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 04, 2025, 15:41 IST | Updated: Sep 04, 2025, 15:41 IST
A Russian artillery and drone strike killed nine and injured seven civilians in the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 3, according to local authorities.

