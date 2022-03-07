Russia-Ukraine Conflict: 8 Russian rockets destroys Havryshovka airport in Vinnytsia

Mar 07, 2022, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Vinnytsia airport was “completely destroyed” when Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s central-western city. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the missile strike as "brutal and cynical".
