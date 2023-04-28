Russia reopening new & former Soviet-era military sites; Intense military build-up in the Arctic

China and Russia recently signed a memorandum of understanding on strengthening maritime law enforcement cooperation. Interestingly, the meeting took place in Murmansk. The city in North-Western Russia is located within the Arctic circle and close to the Finnish border. The Arctic has become an important arena of cooperation between Russia and China, with energy, trade and other factors propelling cooperation. Analysts say the melting of Arctic Sea ice is offering economic and geo-strategic opportunities for China–Russia cooperation. Climate change is making the Arctic more accessible for militaries. Russia has set up a new Arctic command and has opened hundreds of new and former Soviet-era Arctic military sites. These sites include airfields and deep-water ports. China has declared itself a 'near Arctic state' and plans to build the world’s largest icebreaker. Beijing is spending tens of billions of dollars on energy, infrastructure, and research projects in the north.