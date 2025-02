Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he saw no reason for Europeans to take part in Ukraine peace talks. He accuses Europe of wanting to "continue the war" in Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Minister said "I don't know what they would do at the negotiating table. If they are going to sit at the negotiating table with the aim of continuing the war, then why invite them there?" The statement comes even as Lavrov is set to hold talks with a Marco Rubio-led U.S. team in Riyadh on Tuesday. Watch in for more details!