Russia investigates if North Korea’s missile fell in its waters

North Korea’s 12th missile launch last week is still making waves. As Russia begins its probe to find out whether the missile fell into its economic zone or not. According to reports, the Hwangso-18 intercontinental ballistic missile launched by North Korea on the 12th of July may have fallen into Russian waters. The Russian deputy foreign minister Andrei Rudenko has said that no clear information is available as of now to confirm whether the missile hit the Russian waters or not.