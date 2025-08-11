Russia earthquake: Kamchatka hit by 50 aftershocks days after massive earthquake Ask ChatGPT

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula continues to reel from seismic unrest, with 50 aftershocks reported just days after a powerful 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck the region. Several quakes were felt by residents, and scientists warn that ongoing tremors could trigger volcanic eruptions, with multiple volcanoes already active. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation.