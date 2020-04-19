Ruchi Ghanashyam: India, UK working closely to deal with crisis

As COVID crisis impacts the UK in a major way, the Indian mission in the UK is reaching out to the Indian community in several ways including working with diaspora organisation to provide subsidised accommodation and food to stranded Indians. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Indian High commissioner to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam said, the Indian mission has set up a team of officers at the mission who are in touch with Indians who need medical assistance and for Indian students, "guidance is in place for their non-eviction". On Visa issue, the envoy Ghanashyam said Indian won't be unfairly penalised and UK visas stand extended for 31st May.