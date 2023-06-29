Royalty Vs Inflation: UK royal budgets rise as staff costs surge

In Buckingham Palace, inflation has waged a war against the royal family. Bucking the trend of rising costs, the British royals have taken a bold step to cut expenses and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The annual sovereign grant report cited by Reuters has laid bare the strain on the royal family's budget due to the surging inflation. Rising costs for fuel and energy have taken their toll on the monarchy's finances, leading to a 5% increase in royal spending, primarily driven by escalating staff costs.