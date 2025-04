Romania heads to the polls on May 4th in a tense presidential vote just 5 months after elections were shockingly enulled and the far-right front runner was barred from running. The fallout from the annulment has sparked widespread protest and has drawn international attention including sharp criticism from US Vice President JD Vance and Trump adviser Elon Musk both slamming the Romanian government over claims of Russia interference and viral social media campaigns that were used to justify cancelling November's results. Watch in for more details!