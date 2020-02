Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the world's richest horse race on Saturday (February 29) with a purse of $20 million. The event, which takes place at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh is expected to attract up to 10,000 spectators, with the main race run over 1,800m on a dirt track with a maximum field of 14. The winners prize will be $10 million.